Chris Olave Has Shot At Unlikely Saints History
The New Orleans Saints are going to have a chance to quickly turn things around in 2025.
This idea is contingent on the roster being healthier than last year. That’s obviously easier said than done. New Orleans was bitten by the injury bug left and right. One guy who was lost for a good chunk of the year in 2024 was receiver Chris Olave.
Olave dealt with concussions and played just eight games last year. But, he's healthy now and even has taken part in separate throwing sessions with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler this offseason.
Now, he’s seemingly fully healthy and that’s part of the reason why New Orleans can turn things around. Olave has a lot of buzz heading into the 2025 season. NFL.com's Grant Gordon even talked about the unlikely possibility of Olave winning New Orleans' first Most Valuable Player Award.
"Pickings for MVP candidates are small it would seem in the Big Easy," Gordon said. "Tyler Shough still has a quarterback battle to win before he can strive to become the first-ever rookie QB to garner MVP honors. So, if history is to be made for the Saints -- and the NFL -- why not Olave becoming the first wideout to take home the award? It’s a longshot, of course, but Olave is a true contender for Comeback Player of the Year should he emerge from concussion issues to reclaim the form that saw him tally back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in his first two seasons."
Gordon shared a column highlighting one player from each team without an MVP Award-winner that could end the drought. Olave was the guy for New Orleans, which isn't shocking as he arguably is the team's most talented overall player. But, a receiver winning the award seems unlikely at best.
