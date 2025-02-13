Colts Projected As Top Fit For Saints $12 Million Playmaker

Saints News Network

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; An Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on an equipment case during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are going to be an interesting team to watch in free agency once it opens up in March.

New Orleans has 18 players heading to free agency, according to Spotrac. The Saints also have the lowest amount of cap space in the league. Surely, the Saints won't be able to bring everyone back. One player who is going to be available is tight end Juwan Johnson.

He had a two-year, $12 million deal with the Saints after spending the last five years with New Orleans. It's unknown if he will be back, but he had the best year of his career in 2024 with 50 catches and 548 receiving yards.

He'll be a hot commodity on the open market. Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron projected the Indianapolis Colts as the top landing spot for him.

"Potential Landing Spots: Indianapolis Colts," Cameron said. "Anthony Richardson‘s development as an NFL signal-caller remains the Colts‘ most important challenge heading into 2025. What better way to assist that process than to find an established safety blanket the young passer can lean on when plays break down and reads get muddy?

"With Mo Alie-Cox’s contract expiring this offseason, finding a suitable replacement should be on the Colts' list of needs. In 2024, Johnson produced the highest single-season PFF receiving grade of his career (71.3), a credit to his sure hands and large catch radius. But he’s not only a safety measure in the short passing game: His career-high 21 explosive receptions this past season also paint him as a real downfield threat."

It's too early to know what will happen with Johnson. We should find out more next month, though.

