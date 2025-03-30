Could Saints Actually Bring In 23-Year-Old Phenom?
The New Orleans Saints have been one of the most intriguing teams in the National Football League over the last week or so.
With the 2025 National Football League Draft quickly approaching, much has been made about who the Saints could select with the No. 9 in the draft. The Saints have been linked to a wide range of players already but recently, the quarterback positon has been talked about a lot.
The Saints have Derek Carr as the team's starting quarterback. The No. 9 pick has seemed too low to land one of the top prospects in this draft class, but that may not actually end up being the case. Cam Ward likely will be the first quarterback off the board and it would be somewhat surprising if he wasn't picked with the No. 1 pick in the draft.
What about Shedeur Sanders, though? He's widely considered to be the No. 2 quarterback in the draft and it has seemed like he would be taken with one of the first few picks as well. But, the New York Giants now have Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. Do they want to take another quarterback with the No. 3 pick?
The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick and a whole mess of questions to answer.
If Sanders doesn't get taken in the top-3, he could start to drop. The New England Patriots don't need a quarterback at No. 4, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set at No. 5, and the Las Vegas Raiders landed Geno Smith. The New York Jets could be interesting at No. 7 and the Carolina Panthers have Bryce Young. Then, New Orleans is at No. 9. There's been a lot of chatter recently about Sanders to New Orleans and Deion Sanders even slightly mentioned the possibility recently.
It's going to be an interesting story to follow over the next month.
Longtime NFL quarterback Chase Daniel now is in media and made an interesting post on social media saying a Sanders seems like more of a possibility for New Orleans now.
"This is seeming more & more like a real possibility," Daniel said while sharing a post talking about a possible Saints-Sanders partnership.
This story isn't going away anytime soon.