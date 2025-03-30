Saints Eyeing 21-Year-Old All-American Local Boy
Who are the New Orleans Saints going to take in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft?
New Orleans has the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft and there’s already been a lot of chatter about who it could take. The Saints have met with a handful of guys already and continued to add to the list on Saturday by reportedly meeting with LSU All-American Will Campbell, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"LSU OL Will Campbell visited the Saints today, according to sources," Underhill said. "The Louisiana native is expected to be a top-10 pick in next month's draft."
Campbell is just 21 years old and could be someone to come in and bolster the offensive line for years to come. Top-tier offensive linemen are hard to come by on the open market. The reason for this is because of massive price tags. If you can build the line through the draft, it makes things easier elsewhere.
The 21-year-old currently is ranked as the No. 19 prospect by ESPN and the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class. The Saints' offensive line was an issue in 2024. Landing someone like Campbell at No. 9 would help change the team for the better.
We still have roughly one month to go until the NFL Draft. Over the next few weeks, we'll hear about plenty of people meeting with New Orleans. The Saints have done their due diligence so far and Campbell surely is an intriguing prospect to follow. He's from Monroe, LA and went to college at LSU. Could he stick around in Louisiana with the Saints in 2025?