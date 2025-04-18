Insider Takes Hard Stance On Phenom Landing With Saints
What is going to happen with the New Orleans Saints quarterback room?
New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury right now. That much is clear. But, a timeline for his potential return hasn't been shared as of this moment. Although Carr is a pretty polarizing figure in New Orleans, there's no doubt that the Saints as currently constructed with Carr under center and hypothetically healthy would be a better team on paper than it was last year when it was ravaged by injuries and only one five games.
Everything is up in the air right now, though. The Saints have been linked to a handful of guys with the NFL Draft under one week away, but ESPN's Field Yates is "selling" the idea of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders coming to town.
"Selling," Yates said. "There's little chance Derek Carr's shoulder injury was a surprise to the Saints, so I don't expect it to dramatically change their stance at No. 9. Ultimately, for New Orleans to take a quarterback that high, the decision-makers have to be in love with that prospect. I have not gotten the sense that the Saints are there with Sanders. But it's important to remember very few parties are motivated to reveal their intentions before the draft, which makes it difficult to know what's true. It's smokescreen season. I'll sell this ... for now.
"One nugget, though: While I generally lean away from the Saints taking a QB with the ninth pick, some evaluators believe Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Louisville's Tyler Shough are legitimate targets for the Saints over the course of the draft."
What will New Orleans do?