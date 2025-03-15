Could Saints Meet Asking Price For 5-Time Pro Bowler?
The New Orleans Saints reportedly attempted to bring Cooper Kupp to town before he decided to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.
New Orleans was in a somewhat odd cap situation but it seemingly hasn't slowed down the team at all in free agency as it has restructured deals. The Saints certainly could use another wide receiver and Kupp would've been a good fit.
It unfortunately didn't work out, though. Who could be another option? One guy who is out there on the open market still is five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper. He had 44 catches for 547 receiving yards in 2024 with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Brown in 14 games. Those aren't the best numbers of his career, but he's just 30 years old though and could help a team in 2025.
Spotrac is currently projecting Cooper to land a deal in the range of just over $37 million across two years. If the Saints were in the mix Kupp, then this type of deal should be no problem for the Saints. The Saints have done a good job retaining some of the team's top free agents. New Orleans still needs to add to the receiving room and Cooper could be a good option.
If the Saints can add a guy of his caliber into the receiver room, maybe they could surprise some people in 2025. New Orleans struggled in 2024 thanks to injuries. If the Saints can stay healthy and add a big piece like Cooper, they should be able to compete for the division in 2025.
