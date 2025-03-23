Could Saints Reunite With $21 Million 4-Time Pro Bowler?
The New Orleans Saints have had a really strong offseason so far with the team's most recent move being the signing of Brandin Cooks.
He began his career in New Orleans and now will reunite with the team in 2025. There's obviously still more work to do for the Saints after winning just five games last year. New Orleans specifically could use a boost on defense. A former start with the team may be available.
Recently, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that former Saints and current Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson had taken a step toward granting the four-time Pro Bowler permission to seek a trade.
"The Bengals have taken the rare step of granting All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade," Schefter said. "'It’s been an honor and privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,' said Hendrickson, the NFL’s sack leader. 'I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.'"
Hendrickson led the league with 17.5 sacks last year and has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last four years. Over that stretch he racked up 57 sacks. He's on a one-year, $21 million deal and is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season barring some sort of extension.
With the way prices have increased for top defensive ends, it would be a shock to see him land a deal with an annual value over $30 million at the very least. The Saints currently have over $33 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.
New Orleans obviously is familiar with Hendrickson after he spent the first four years of his career in town. Why not place a call at least to see what a deal could cost? This is likely a pipe dream, but is worth a call.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Pick Up Option With 24-Year-Old Star