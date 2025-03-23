Saints Predicted To Pick Up Option With 24-Year-Old Star
There are more decisions that need to be made across the National Football League than just free agency and the NFL Draft over the next few months.
One other decision that will need to be made by franchises is whether or not to pick up fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. For the Saints, they will have to decide whether or not to pick up former No. 11 pick Chris Olave's option. This is a pretty easy decision.
He had over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons before injuries forced him to play in just eight games in 2024. It seems like a no-brainer for Olave's option to be picked up. Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker made a list predicting each team's five-year option decisions and unsurprisingly predicted the Saints will pick up Olave's option.
"Pick No. 11 — WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints: Picked up," Locker said. "Olave has been a dynamic receiver during each of his three NFL seasons with the Saints, securing an 82.9 PFF receiving grade or better since 2022. He sits in the 93rd percentile for yards per route run and the 84th percentile for PFF receiving grade versus single coverage over that span. The only hesitation in rewarding him with a big extension is his durability after a shortened 2024, but the Ohio State alumnus is certainly worthy based on the advanced metrics."
Olave is a star and is the team's top receiver. Any decision other than picking up the fifth year on his deal would be a shock.
