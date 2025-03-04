Could Saints Sign Available Superstar With Derek Carr Ties?
One of the top wide receivers in the National Football League is heading to the open market after being reportedly released on Tuesday.
The New York Jets reportedly are moving on from six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams after a short stint in the organization, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Jets are releasing WR Davante Adams, per source," Schefter said.
Adams arguably is going to be the most interesting receiver on the open market now. The guy who was expected to be the top receiver on the open market was Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins but he was franchise tagged.
The six-time Pro Bowler is 32 years old now but he is still going to be a game-changer for a team in free agency. Could he be a fit for the New Orleans Saints? The Saints could use a little more firepower for the offense and Adams has a clear tie to Saints quarterback Derek Carr. The two played college ball together at Fresno State and Carr is one of the biggest reasons why Adams went to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.
The Saints made it clear that they are planning to stick with Carr, but the team has a lot of cap issues. If they can figure out a way to lower his cap hit, it absolutely would make sense to go after Adams. He probably is going to be too expensive, but maybe the possibility of a reunion could be motivation for Carr to help restructure his deal.
A deal is likely more of a pipe dream because of the cap issues, but there's a clear connection between Carr and Adams.
