Saints News Network

Could Saints Sign Available Superstar With Derek Carr Ties?

Do the Saints have one big move up their sleeve?

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after rushing for a first down against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after rushing for a first down against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the top wide receivers in the National Football League is heading to the open market after being reportedly released on Tuesday.

The New York Jets reportedly are moving on from six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams after a short stint in the organization, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Jets are releasing WR Davante Adams, per source," Schefter said.

Adams arguably is going to be the most interesting receiver on the open market now. The guy who was expected to be the top receiver on the open market was Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins but he was franchise tagged.

The six-time Pro Bowler is 32 years old now but he is still going to be a game-changer for a team in free agency. Could he be a fit for the New Orleans Saints? The Saints could use a little more firepower for the offense and Adams has a clear tie to Saints quarterback Derek Carr. The two played college ball together at Fresno State and Carr is one of the biggest reasons why Adams went to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

The Saints made it clear that they are planning to stick with Carr, but the team has a lot of cap issues. If they can figure out a way to lower his cap hit, it absolutely would make sense to go after Adams. He probably is going to be too expensive, but maybe the possibility of a reunion could be motivation for Carr to help restructure his deal.

A deal is likely more of a pipe dream because of the cap issues, but there's a clear connection between Carr and Adams.

More NFL: Saints Predicted To Replace Fan-Favorite With 1,233-Yard Star

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News