Saints Predicted To Replace Fan-Favorite With 1,233-Yard Star
The New Orleans Saints may need to add a piece to the offense this offseason.
New Orleans fan-favorite tight end Juwan Johnson has spent his entire five-year National Football League career as a member of the Saints. He's heading to the open market this offseason, though, after the best season of his career.
Johnson had 50 catches for 548 receiving yards in 2024 and it's unclear if he will be back. If the Saints can't afford to bring him back, it could make sense for the Saints to use the National Football League Draft as a way to add another talented tight end.
ESPN's Jordan Reid released a mock draft on Tuesday and predicted that the Saints will end up selecting Penn State star Tyler Warren with the No. 9 overall pick.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints," Reid said. "Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State. With quarterback Derek Carr set to return, the Saints need to add a prolific, go-to option for new coach Kellen Moore's offense. At 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, Warren is a rugged tight end who thrives in chaos. He has the ability to win in contested spaces against zone coverage or with defenders draped over his body in man coverage.
"Warren finished with a Penn State-record 104 receptions for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He would add another dimension to a New Orleans offense that struggled to find consistent playmakers in 2024. He has true formational versatility, with the ability to play in-line or flexed out."
If the Saints are going to lose Johnson, there may not be a better option available to them this offseason than Warren. He could be a game-changer in Kellen Moore's offense after racking up 1,233 yards in 2024.
