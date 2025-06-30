Could Steelers Blockbuster Lead Saints To DPOY?
The New Orleans Saints have been speculated as a fit for a handful of cornerbacks this offseason already.
New Orleans wasn't shy about their pursuit of former San Francisco 49ers star corner Charvarius Ward. It was reported that the Saints were close to landing him, but Ward ended up signing with the Indianapolis Colts instead.
Cornerbacks is a position of need for the Saint still despite having 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry with the franchise. That's why after missing out on Ward, pretty much every big-name corner available -- whether through a trade or free agency -- has been speculated as a fit. Recently, Jaire Alexander came off the board and now Jalen Ramsey isn't available any longer as well after being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The two big options are off the board and now there are still some guys left in free agency, but if the Saints want to make a move, they should act fast. The guy who should be at the top of the Saints' list is Stephon Gilmore. He's a former AP National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award winner and still played at a high level last year as as starter for the Minnesota Vikings.
He probably has the biggest name of any of the remaining free agent cornerbacks and shouldn't cost too much thanks to his age. If the Saints want to make a move, now is the time to do so before all of the options are gone.
