Saints News Network

Saints $40 Million Star Linked To Sean Payton's Broncos

Should the Saints be worried about any type of move?

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have an old friend over coaching the Denver Broncos right now in Sean Payton.

Fans around New Orleans obviously know Payton as he led the team for years. Unsurprisingly, since he took over for the Broncos, some of the long-term Saints who spent time with him in New Orleans have popped up as potential fits for Denver.

That was again the case when Seattle Seahawks on SI's Randy Gurzi called the Broncos an "ideal spot" for Saints gadget tight end Taysom Hill, while also suggesting the Seahawks as well.

"Of course, the ideal spot for Hill would be in Denver with Sean Payton, but the Seahawks could be a backup option," Gurzi said. "In Seattle, they could use the Swiss Army Knife as a tight end and halfback, while occasionally putting him under center to keep defenses guessing. It's not something to build the offense around, but it's a wrinkle that could complement the talent they already have."

Hill has spent his entire eight-year NFL career in New Orleans. He's coming off a serious knee injury and right now it's unclear what the next step is with him and the team. Hill is in the final year of a four-year, $40 million pact with the Saints. Could New Orleans look to move on to cut costs? That would be sad to see and it wouldn't be shocking to see Payton go after Hill, but right now this is all hypothetical.

More NFL: Saints Biggest Surprise? New Orleans Rookie Turns Heads

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News