Saints $40 Million Star Linked To Sean Payton's Broncos
The New Orleans Saints have an old friend over coaching the Denver Broncos right now in Sean Payton.
Fans around New Orleans obviously know Payton as he led the team for years. Unsurprisingly, since he took over for the Broncos, some of the long-term Saints who spent time with him in New Orleans have popped up as potential fits for Denver.
That was again the case when Seattle Seahawks on SI's Randy Gurzi called the Broncos an "ideal spot" for Saints gadget tight end Taysom Hill, while also suggesting the Seahawks as well.
"Of course, the ideal spot for Hill would be in Denver with Sean Payton, but the Seahawks could be a backup option," Gurzi said. "In Seattle, they could use the Swiss Army Knife as a tight end and halfback, while occasionally putting him under center to keep defenses guessing. It's not something to build the offense around, but it's a wrinkle that could complement the talent they already have."
Hill has spent his entire eight-year NFL career in New Orleans. He's coming off a serious knee injury and right now it's unclear what the next step is with him and the team. Hill is in the final year of a four-year, $40 million pact with the Saints. Could New Orleans look to move on to cut costs? That would be sad to see and it wouldn't be shocking to see Payton go after Hill, but right now this is all hypothetical.
More NFL: Saints Biggest Surprise? New Orleans Rookie Turns Heads