Cowboys Star Reportedly Looking To Join Saints
A former member of the Dallas Cowboys reportedly is interested in joining the New Orleans Saints and reuniting with head coach Kellen Moore.
Moore spent time over in Dallas in various roles, including offensive coordinator, and came over to New Orleans this offseason to take over as the team's head coach. Moore has plenty of fans across the league, including seven-season NFL veteran La'el Collins, it seems.
Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net shared that Collins has spoken to the Saints and is at least interested in the possibility of a deal.
"Ten-year NFL veteran and former LSU Tigers offensive lineman is healthy and ready for a return to the NFL, which could involve a reunion in New Orleans," Jackson said. "'I’m 100 percent,' the Baton Rouge native said in an interview with Matt Moscona on After Further Review. 'I can finally say that, and feeling really good...'
"'What’s crazy about the NFL, anything can happen right?' Collins said. 'I mean, you got Kellen (Moore) over there down in New Orleans. We’ve been talking a little bit. Hopefully… You never know what could happen...'I would love it though,' he said. 'To be right back there. I tell you what, it’s funny because when I was in little league, we played an all-star game in the Saints practice facility and at halftime at one of their games. And Drew Brees was obviously playing at the time and I was (a) little league young guy and and he called us up and broke it down.I told him that story when I played against him in real life and and he he kind of remembered it a little bit and that that meant a lot to me.'"
Moore and Collins overlapped in Dallas. They were teammates on the Cowboys and then Collins was still there when Moore initially began his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach in 2018. Could the two reunite in New Orleans?