Derek Carr 'Fishy' Situation Hints Deeper Issues For Saints
The situation with the New Orleans Saints' quarterback room certainly seems like it is more complicated than it initially seemed.
Last week it was reported that Derek Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury that could actually end up jeopardizing his 2025 season. The Saints have been linked to plenty of quarterback options with the NFL Draft approaching, but clearly committed to Carr for the season as well. They handed him plenty of money and have publicly said he was going to be the guy.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel talked about the odd situation on the "Scoop City" podcast and called the situation "fishy" while also talking about how there could be more going on behind the scenes.
"I use the word fishy," Russini said to describe the situation. "I've spent the last few days digging on the story to try to figure out what's happening here. From what I can gather, the information got out from Carr's side of it. That was put out by them. I've had some conversations with people in New Orleans who were aware of it, but they weren't looking to put it on blast. There could be a world where the Saints put it out too, but I really do believe this is coming from Derek Carr because I think he's the one who isn't thrilled with the Saints at this point...
"Maybe this is Derek Carr looking at the situation and going, 'I don't want the Kirk Cousins treatment. I don't want to be your quarterback while you draft a young guy coming in here and it's basically when is he going to play.'
Russini is one of the most respected NFL insiders out there. If she's hearing that things are odd behind the scenes, there's some serious weight to that.