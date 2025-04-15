NFL Expert Has Big Solution For Saints Issue
The New Orleans Saints have a lot going on right now.
Obviously, the team's quarterback situation is a mess right now and that has led to the most headlines, but that's not all. The Saints have done a good job throughout the offseason so far adding guys like Justin Reid and Brandin Cooks while retaining key pieces like Chase Young and Juwan Johnson.
It's been a busy offseason and now there's obviously a hole at quarterback with Derek Carr dealing with an injured shoulder. We'll see what happens, but there are other free agents who could help elsewhere and Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte suggested 10-year NFL veteran Preston Smith as a fit.
"New Orleans Saints: Preston Smith, Edge," Stolte said. "The New Orleans Saints need a replacement for Cameron Jordan because he could retire any season now. Preston Smith would be a solid replacement and would be great for depth purposes while Jordan is still around. An edge trio of Chase Young, Smith, and Jordan means the Saints can focus on offensive players in the draft, especially at quarterback."
Smith spent the 2024 season with the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers and finished the year with 4.5 sacks in 17 games. The year before, he racked up eight sacks in 17 games for the Packers. Before the 2024 season he hadn't finished a year with less than eight sacks in three years.
He's someone that likely wouldn't cost much at 32 years old and is worth a flier.
