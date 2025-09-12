Derek Carr Leaves Door Open For NFL Return After Saints Exit
The New Orleans Saints unexpectedly lost a quarterback this offseason.
Derek Carr retired to the surprise of many after playing 11 years in the National Football League. Reports surfaced that Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury and he ended up deciding to hang his cleats up and call it a career.
But, that may only be for the time being, it seems. Carr was asked about retirement and cracked the door open to a potential return to the NFL while joining the "Dan Patrick Show."
The former Saints quarterback spoke out about retirement
"It wasn't easy, I promise," Carr said about walking away from $30 million and retiring this offseason. "It's easy to make a comment and say 'It is what it is,' but it was hard. It was really hard."
Patrick followed up and asked Carr if there was any scenario in which he would return to the National Football League. His response at least raises eyebrows.
"I wouldn't say never because I've learned when I say never, then it usually happens," Carr said. "I think we've all probably learned that. For me, right now, I'm training because I love to train. That's going to be the rest of my life. I love to train. I throw a football every now and then in the fornt with my kids and to my buddy for fun because it is part of my rehab still with my shoulder. I'm trying to get that back right and getting a shot and doing the rehab and all of that. I'm still doing those things. I always felt like even though I'm done, if God wanted me to do it, I've got to be ready. I don't want to go out there and not be ready. So, I'll be ready. But, I'm not coming back. Right now, today, I'm not coming back.
Carr clearly said he's not coming back, but also cracked open the door for a decision like that down the road. It seems like this will be something to watch over the next few months.
