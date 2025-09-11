Saints Bolster Pass Rush With Rookie; Release Rookie QB
The New Orleans Saints adjusted the practice squad some more on Wednesday.
In the shuffle of the week, New Orleans made a somewhat quiet move to bring rookie pass rusher Fadil Diggs back to the practice squad and cut ties with undrafted rookie quarterback Hunter Dekkers in the process.
The Saints continue to shake up the practice squad
"The last member of the New Orleans Saints 2025 draft class cleared waivers and made it back to the practice squad," Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune shared. "The Saints waived Fadil Diggs earlier this week after signing him to the active roster prior to the season opener. Diggs gave the Saints an additional pass rusher to help make up for the loss of Chase Young, who missed the game with a calf injury.
"Diggs played seven defensive snaps and four special teams snaps against Arizona. The Saints selected him with the 254th overall pick in the seventh round this year. To make room for Diggs on the practice squad, New Orleans waived quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who had re-joined the team earlier this week."
Diggs has had a roller coaster of a week. The 23-year-old made his NFL debut in Week 1 after being selected in the 7th round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was brought up to the active roster ahead of the game and then was released in the aftermath of the loss. Now, he's back with the franchise on the practice squad and Dekkers has been cut for what feels like the millionith time by the Saints since he signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dekkers has been signed and cut a handful of times since the draft. It wouldn't be surprising if the team's next move for the practice squad in the coming days was bringing him back in some way.
All in all, this move gives the Saints another depth pass rusher just in case they need a boost Week 2 against the San Franscisco 49ers.
