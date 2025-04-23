Saints News Network

Derek Carr Mystery Gets First Update From Saints GM

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints clearly are in an odd spot right now.

New Orleans seemed poised to pretty much run it back in 2025 with a couple of additions but the quarterback position is up in the air with Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury. It hasn't been shared how long Carr will be out for. The news broke a couple of weeks ago and there hasn't been much since.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke to the media in preparation for the National Football League Draft on Wednesday and gave a brief update on Carr.

"He does have an issue with his shoulder," Loomis said. "We're hoping to get a resolution and clarity on that in the near future. When we do, we'll report back to you. Otherwise I don't have anything more."

He followed up by saying he wouldn't answer more questions about Carr, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

"I'm not going to answer any more questions about Derek," Loomis said. "If you have questions about the draft I'm happy to answer those."

It's somewhat of an update but really not much. At this moment we still don't know exactly what the issue Carr is dealing with or how long he will be out for. The Saints really are up in the air right now but at least the NFL Draft could provide some sort of answer with plenty of quarterbacks available for the taking for New Orleans.

