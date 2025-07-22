Derek Carr’s Career-Ending Injury Revealed After Saints Split
The New Orleans Saints lost a veteran quarterback this offseason with Derek Carr hanging up his cleats and announcing his retirement from the National Football League.
The move came as a shock and in the aftermath of reports that he was dealing with a shoulder injury. At the time, details of injury were few and far between but ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared an update on what the exact injury is.
"Happy trails: Former Saints and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, 34, announced his retirement in May following pain in his throwing shoulder during his first extensive throwing session of the offseason," Pryor said. "Imaging showed Carr had a torn right labrum and 'significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.' Wide receiver Mike Williams, defensive end Brandon Graham and tackle Tyron Smith also all announced retirements."
With Carr out of the picture, now the Saints will turn to either Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler as the starting quarterback in 2025. There's a chance that Jake Haener could win the job as well, but Shough and Rattler have been the two most likely options throughout the summer.
Shough has officially signed his rookie deal and now the competition is about to kick off. If Carr hadn't retired, it would've been his job for the taking, but now that isn't the case any longer. That's a pretty serious injury and although some have speculated he could return next year, as of now, that is just speculation.
