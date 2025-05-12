Derek Carr's Retirement Could Lead Saints Back To Fan-Favorite
Even if the New Orleans Saints opt to roll with Tyler Shough as the team's starting quarterback in 2025 it wouldn't hurt to bring a veteran into the mix.
New Orleans has a lot of talent in the room with Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener, but there isn't much NFL experience there. Haener has been in the league the longest out of the three and he's entering his third year with the franchise but has appeared in just eight games.
There are options out there and LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson said a reunion with former fan-favorite Teddy Bridegewater is "one of the most logical possibilities."
"Teddy Bridgewater (32)," Jackson said. "This is one of the most logical possibilities, should Bridgewater want to continue his playing career. He had briefly retired following the 2023 NFL Season, but returned as a member of the Detroit Lions late in the 2024 season. He even took snaps in the Lions’ conference championship loss to the Washington Commanders.
"Bridgewater has a successful and positive history and relationship with the New Orleans Saints, once going 5-0 in place of former quarterback Drew Brees who was sidelined with injury. He would be a major public relations win for the organization as well, as a beloved figure by the team’s fan base. Most importantly, he’s managed a lot of adversity throughout his playing career. That’s valuable experience when helping to further the development of young players at the position."
This is completely fair. Bridgewater is known as a great teammate around the league and he already has spent two seasons with the franchise in 2018 and 2019. He would be a great option to bring in to compete for the starting job. Even if he didn't win it, you already would know you would be getting a great mentor in the quarterback room at the very least.
