Aaron Rodgers Called ‘Emergency Option’ For Saints
Will the New Orleans Saints bring a future Hall of Famer to town this offseason?
It doesn’t seem likely, but nothing should be ruled out at this point after Derek Carr’s surprising retirement announcement. That didn’t seem likely and it happened. We have a long offseason ahead of us and there’s a lot of work still to be done.
Head coach Kellen Moore shared that the team is open to adding a veteran quarterback, but who could it be?
Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net made a list of six quarterbacks who could be potential fits for New Orleans. He listed Aaron Rodgers as an “emergency option.”
"Aaron Rodgers (41)," Jackson said. "Rodgers is more likely to look for a chance to be a starter as opposed to a veteran mentor. This wouldn’t be the right situation for him, unless the Saints decide they wanted to turn to another aging leader at the position. It would be wise of the Saints to avoid this and instead invest in the quarterbacks that could be the franchise’s future.
"If New Orleans is in a pinch at any time, and Rodgers hasn’t signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers by then, they could take this route as an emergency option. Rodgers said that he’d be willing to play somewhere for $10 million, which is well within the Saints’ price range at this point."
Rodgers and the New York Jets went in a different direction this offseason. He’s still available on the open market, although he has been heavily tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s out there and is the best quarterback available. Is it worth it to give him a call or should the team just roll with Tyler Shough and go after a different veteran?
