Derek Carr Saga Gets Surprising New Twist For Saints
The New Orleans Saints have a massive question right in front of them right now.
What is the status of four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr? NFL Network's Jane Slater shed some light on the saga on Tuesday on social media.
"Few updates from the Insiders today on the Saints and the Derek Carr situation according to a person with knowledge of the situation," Slater said. "1) Carr has been to New Orleans twice in recent weeks to meet with the team doctor at the facility. 2) He believes he injured his throwing shoulder in the same game he injured his left wrist. (Saints Giants Wk 14). 3) Why are we just figuring this stuff out now? He didn’t start meaningfully throwing until this spring as he ramped up for off season work and that’s when he noticed it. Prior to that I’m told he only threw a bit in a walkthrough with a fake football to injured players and Alvin Kamara. He didn’t get a chance to come back and really push it because Saints got eliminated and were out of contention and they sat players.
"4) Why not just get surgery? Sounds like he would rather not as he has already had surgery before on that arm but still navigating that decision. 5) The Saints are trying to decide what’s best for the team and Derek is still actively trying to make the best decision for his shoulder. 6) A decision either way will be made here sooner rather than later per same source."
It’s an odd situation, but luckily Slater noted some sort of decision could come in the near future.