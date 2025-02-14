Derek Carr To AFC North? NFL Writer Has Bold Prediction For Saints Star
Will the New Orleans Saints make a change at quarterback this offseason?
It certainly is a question that the team is going to need to answer. The Saints haven't really addressed the question yet. New head coach Kellen Moore briefly spoke about Carr on Thursday and had nothing but praise for him. While this is the case, he didn't specifically say that Carr will be back.
Carr is going to have a cap hit of over $51 million in 2025 if a change isn't made to his contract. Clearly, that's a lot of cash. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon made a set of predictions for the offseason and predicted the Saints will move on from Carr and he will join the Cleveland Browns.
"My February prediction? The Vikes let Darnold get away in favor of (JJ McCarthy). The (Pittsburgh Steelers) stick with (Russell Wilson). (Kirk Cousins) goes to the (Las Vegas Raiders), (Sam Darnold) goes back to the (New York Jets) in place of Aaron Rodgers, (Derek Carr) becomes a bridge in Cleveland, the (Tennessee Titans) and (New York Giants) draft (Cam Ward) and (Shedeur Sanders), respectively, and (Justin Fields) is left fighting for opportunities in a place like Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Cleveland, Las Vegas or New Orleans."
Carr has a big cap hit, but he also can still play. He's a four-time Pro Bowler who looked good in 2024 before going down with an injury. The Saints shouldn't just let him go just to do it. If the Saints can figure out a way to make the contract easier to work with, they should keep him. If not, the Browns would make sense because of all of the injury question marks around Deshaun Watson right now.
