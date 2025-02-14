NFL Writer Proposes Surprising Option As Saints' 2025 Starting QB
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of cap issues that they are going to have to deal with this offseason.
One question that is going to need to be answered is whether or not Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr will be back with the team in 2025. He signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints but there is a potential out in the deal this offseason before his cap hit skyrockets to over $51 million.
The Saints could get some savings if they were to move on from Carr this offseason with a June-1 designation. If the Saints were to cut Carr with a post-June 1 designation it result in just under $9 million in savings as he would have a $21.5 million dead-cap charge but $30 million in cap savings.
New head coach Kellen Moore spoke about Carr on Thursday and had a lot of praise for him, but didn't fully commit to him as well.
All in all, the Saints have much more work to do than just about $9 million in savings. The quarterback question is going to be a tough one. Who will be under center? The Sporting News' Bill Bender predicted that Justin Fields could be the guy.
"Will Moore move on from Carr – who has a contract that runs through 2027? Who would start if it's not (Spencer Rattler)? Justin Fields would be an intriguing fit with Moore. If the Saints sign Fields and perhaps look into drafting the next quarterback," Bender said. "Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart or Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe could be available. Dart would be the preferred option, but neither one of those quarterbacks is a Week 1 starter. Fields gets one more chance. "
Fields would be a great option but doesn't seem too likely at this point. The Saints would have to move on from Carr and then find savings elsewhere and then pay Fields. He only started six games in 2024, but even he may be too expensive of an option. It seems like easier options would be to roll with Carr or Rattler.
