Eagles Got Last-Second Assist From Saints
One of the biggest debates across the National Football League this offseason can be put to rest, at least for the time being.
The Philadelphia Eagles' "Tush Push" quarterback sneak has been a polarizing topic across the league this offseason. The Green Bay Packers put forth a proposal to ban the play but the resolution failed on Wednesday at the owners meetings.
Philadelphia brought out the big guns, including Jason Kelce, for the vote on Wednesday and the general session of the conversation actually didn't get into a vote leading to a "privileged session" with only owners in the room, as shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The general session of the Spring League Meeting has concluded without a vote on banning the Tush Push, and the debate will continue in a privileged session with only owners," Pelissero said.
The league needed 24 votes for the play to be banned but the resolution failed. It was reported that 22 teams voted in favor of the ban while 10 teams voted for the play to survive. It wasn't initially reported which teams voted to keep the play, but ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in later in the afternoon and shared that the New Orleans Saints were one that voted with Philadelphia.
"NFL needed 24 votes today to ban the Tush Push, but got only 22. Here are the 10 teams that voted against the Tush Push ban, per sources: Eagles, Ravens, Browns, Lions, Jaguars, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Titans," Schefter shared.
It's not too shocking. Kellen Moore was the offensive coordinator of the Eagles last year before taking over as the Saints' head coach this offseason. He called the play plenty of times last year and the Saints will have a chance to run it in 2025 as well if they see fit.
