Saints Star Isn't Leaving New Orleans, Per Insider
There has been trade rumors about the New Orleans Saints over the last week or so but it doesn't sound like any deals are happening.
It's been an odd offseason for receiver Chris Olave. He's the Saints' clear-cut No. 1 receiver and is just 24 years old. There's been a lot of buzz throughout the offseason about how the Saints need more receiving talent, not less. While this is the case, early in the offseason there was unfounded trade speculation about Olave.
They started to die down, but last week it was reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers showed interest in Olave. It was also reported that the Saints were interested in any deal. While this is the case, some took the rumors as a way to put some wild mock trades out into the world.
There's no reason to read into them at all. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is the latest to shut down the noise.
"War Room, no," Breer said. "The Saints got inquiries from the (Cleveland Browns) and Steelers early in the offseason, and rebuffed them, and Olave’s had a really nice offseason since. Maybe someone blows New Orleans away with an offer. But he’s not on the block, and I have a hard time thinking he’s going to be traded."
It's not shocking teams have shown interest. But, there's no reason for the Saints to trade him away. He's a rising star and is under contract for the next two seasons. The Saints need more, not less. Hopefully, the chatter can die down for good now.