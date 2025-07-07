Eagles Star Opens Up About Saints Coach Kellen Moore
The New Orleans Saints are going to look different in 2025.
New Orleans' roster doesn't looking strikingly different from how it did in 2024. Sure, there are pieces no longer with the franchise, like Derek Carr. But, a lot of the roster is still intact. The offense should look a lot different, though, thanks to the addition of head coach Kellen Moore.
Moore has been known as an offensive whiz throughout his coaching career so far. He has led the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and most recently the Philadelphia Eagles' offenses. In 2024, he was the Eagles' offensive coordinator and helped lead the team to the Super Bowl.
Now, he will try to transform the Saints' offense as well. It's going to be interesting to see the impact that he will have. The best way to think about it is by listening to what others who have played under Moore say. For example, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert sat down with EssentiallySports and had nothing but praise for Moore.
"It was cool having Kellen here last year," Goedert said. "You know he did a good job of helping kind of change and refine the things that we did well and added a few things that he thought would help improve and I think it paid off really well. It took us a few games to kind of figure out what he wanted to call, how he was calling games, and so at 2-2 it was a question mark. We all kind of got on the same page and everything clicked for us."
The Saints have their work cut out for the franchise after winning just five games last year, but Moore is the right guy for the job.
