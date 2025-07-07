Saints Predicted To Sign Injured CB With New Orleans Ties
The New Orleans Saints have been quiet recently, but that hasn't stopped speculation from building about who the team's next target could be.
Unsurprisingly, the cornerback room has been talked about a lot. When you lose the type of talent the Saints have over the last year, that's going to happen. Most recently, it was Paulson Adebo who left the franchise when free agency opened. The Saints have pieces to build around, namely 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry, but there's been a lot of chatter about adding another piece with Asante Samuel Jr.'s name popping up the most.
He's a talented player. He was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers and was a starter for four year. But, he only could play four games last year.
Samuel is one of the top remaining free agents out there and is just 25 years old. Part of the reason why he has popped up so much is because he visited with New Orleans earlier in the offseason, but at the time it was shared that he had a check up in early July to follow his offseason neck surgery.
Now, July is here and his market should heat up again soon.
Could that lead to a deal with New Orleans? The Times-Picayune's Matthew Paras predicted that will be the case, but it won't solve the issues in the secondary.
"The wild card in all of this is Asante Samuel Jr. The former Chargers cornerback visited the Saints this offseason and remains unsigned," Paras said. "Though there are health questions — he’s coming off neck surgery — Samuel would elevate the overall talent at this position. And under Staley, the 25-year-old played primarily as an outside cornerback — meaning he’d likely play across from McKinstry...
"A prediction in 10 words or less: Saints sign Samuel but still struggle in coverage."