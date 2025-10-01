ESPN Insider Thinks Bengals Should Call Ex-Saints QB Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr ahead of the 2025 National Football League season as he announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the league and four Pro Bowl appearances.
Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury and opted to hang up his cleats opening up the door to the quarterback competition that featured Spencr Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener. Rattler won the job and Carr has made some media appearances so far this season.
Recently, Carr, who is just 34 years old, slightly cracked open the door to an NFL return while joining the "Dan Patrick Show."
"I wouldn't say never because I've learned when I say never, then it usually happens," Carr said. "I think we've all probably learned that. For me, right now, I'm training because I love to train. That's going to be the rest of my life. I love to train. I throw a football every now and then in the fornt with my kids and to my buddy for fun because it is part of my rehab still with my shoulder.
"I'm trying to get that back right and getting a shot and doing the rehab and all of that. I'm still doing those things. I always felt like even though I'm done, if God wanted me to do it, I've got to be ready. I don't want to go out there and not be ready. So, I'll be ready. But, I'm not coming back. Right now, today, I'm not coming back."
As the season progresses, it wouldn't be shocking to see his name thrown around simply because of the fact that if he can get healthy, he can help a quarterback-needy team. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler even said that the Cincinnati Bengals should call Carr to see how his shoulder is doing.
Will the former Saints QB return?
"That question reminds me that quarterback needs can change in a hurry -- especially after what the Bengals just showed Monday night," Fowler said. "Got to wonder if Cincinnati evaluates quarterback options if the downward spiral deepens. After Monday night's lifeless outing, Cincinnati now has gained fewer than 200 offensive yards in three of its first four games. The last team to do that was the 2009 Raiders, who rolled out a combination of JaMarcus Russell, Bruce Gradkowski and Charlie Frye at quarterback.
"The Bengals still believe in Jake Browning, who was far from the only culprit in Denver on Monday, but Cincinnati has too much skill position talent to accept the status quo. At some point, it could need reinforcements at the game's most important position. It might be worth calling recently retired Derek Carr to check on how his shoulder injury is healing."
If there's a team that could use a quarterback right now, it would be the Bengals. But, it's important to note that Carr -- although slightly opening the door for a return -- didn't say any return was imminent or even guaranteed. The Bengals could use Carr, but would that be enough to get him back on a field? Plus, there isn't any way to know if his shoulder would be ready to go right now. Cincinnati has a pressing issue. It is likely better suited for a guy who is definitely healthy enough to play, like Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins.
More NFL: Saints' Spencer Rattler Facing Major Test Vs. Giants