Saints' Spencer Rattler Facing Major Test Vs. Giants
The New Orleans Saints are in an intriguing spot right now at quarterback.
New Orleans had a quarterback competition throughout the entire summer. If you have been following along with the Saints, than you already know this. Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener duked it out throughout the summer with Rattler coming out on top. Shough is the team's backup with Haener on the practice squad.
Throughout the season so far, Saints head coach Kellen Moore has praised Rattler left and right and has talked about how much confidence the team has in him.
Will the New Orleans Saints make a change?
"Spence and I talk plenty," Moore recently said. "I don't think we have to get into that. I mean, I think he realizes how much confidence we have in him. He's played a lot of good ball and I think he understands the opportunities ahead of him. It's frustrating because Spence hasn't been able to get a win in this league and he has earned it and deserves it. He has done so much good. We've got to all rally together, focus on our individual task and we'll that done sooner rather than later."
Although that is the case, the Saints are 0-4 and there have already been plenty of quarterback changes made across the league this season which at least begs the question of will the Saints follow? So far, that hasn't been the case. The Saints haven't indicated such a move. But, now we are a quarter of the way through the season and the noise is only going to get louder with each loss. New Orleans will face the New York Giants on Sunday -- one of the teams that just switched quarterbacks. If New Orleans loses again, there's a real argument that the time could be approaching to make the change.
New Orleans has been behind Rattler, but for how long? If he can lead the Saints past the Giants on Sunday, that would quiet some of the noise. But, if not, it's only going to pick up.
The Giants just installed Jaxson Dart over Russell Wilson and earned their first win of the season. Dart was someone linked to the Saints, but New York traded up and got him leading Shough to New Orleans. If the Saints were to lose to Dart now with Rattler under center, the noise around the team will get loud.
It's not even as though Rattler has been playing bad. He has shown clear progress over last year. He has five touchdowns to one interception and 765 passing yards to go along with 102 rushing yards. Rattler has given the Saints chances to win, but hasn't gotten the team over the hump. That arguably was the case with Wilson and the Giants as well. New York made the change. A loss on Sunday will at least make the conversation bigger for New Orleans.
This week will be a test for Rattler and the Saints specifically because of the fact that Dart is on the other side and starting now over Wilson. If the Saints lose, it would certainly increase the noise around Rattler.
