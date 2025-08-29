ESPN Names Saints 'X Factor' For 2025 Season
The New Orleans Saints are just over one week away from beginning the Kellen More era.
New Orleans will welcome the Arizona Cardinals to town on Sunday, Sept. 7th. After a long few months, regular season action is just nine days away. Much has been said about the Saints over the last few months. Moore has been praised left and right. The quarterback competition grabbed endless headlines and ended with Spencer Rattler on top. New Orleans doesn't have sky-high expectations, to say the least, but there are reasons for hope.
Moore arguably is one of the best offensive minds in the game. There are big-name pieces on the offense, like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed. The defense added some guys, like Justin Reid. Also, the offensive line seemingly is in a better place, especially after the addition of Kelvin Banks Jr.
Another guy who impressed early on is former first-round pick Trevor Penning, although his status is up in the air for Week 1 due to a toe injury.
The Saints' offensive line has a chance to take a big step forward
Penning is a former first-round pick who has been moved around on the offensive line over the last few years. He was moved to guard this offseason and seemingly was trending in the right direction before his injury. If he can live up to the first-round hype this year, that could help to change the perception of the offense in general. That's why ESPN's Ben Solak called Penning the Saints' X-Factor for the 2025 season.
"New Orleans Saints: G Trevor Penning," Solak said. "The right side of the Saints' offensive line looks stellar: center Erik McCoy, guard Cesar Ruiz and tackle Taliese Fuaga. If the left side can hold its own, the Saints have the sort of group that can help either young quarterback (Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough) develop behind sound production and a strong running game.
"Rookie first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. will start at left tackle, but at left guard -- which has been a problem spot for the Saints before -- Penning slides in. A 2022 first-round selection, he has taken all but two snaps in his career at tackle, and while he is far from the first tackle flameout to try to resurrect his career at guard, his role is extremely important this season. If he's the fifth and final player for this line, expect the Saints to run the ball extremely well. Penning, for all of his struggles in pass protection, has had moments of plus run blocking."
This offensive line has a lot of potential and Penning can help take it to a higher level.
