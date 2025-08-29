Saints Stance On Controversial Play Revealed For 2025 Season
With the 2025 National Football League season about to kick off, one team that has been discussed at length has been the Philadelphia Eagles.
This was earlier in the season and was because of all of the drama around the “Tush Push.” You've certainly heard about this debate if you have been following along throughout the summer. There was a push to get the play banned, but, it didn’t get through. One team that supported the play was the New Orleans Saints and former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Only 10 teams in the NFL voted in favor of keeping the "Tush Push" alive, including the Saints. While this is the case, don't expect to see the play rolled out by New Orleans this year, as shared by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore weighs in on Eagles controversial play
"Kellen Moore gets as close as he has to saying the Saints won't run the Tush Push: 'That's (the Eagles') play.' He didn't rule it out completely, but said it takes time and specific details. Mentions it hasn't been as effective when other teams have tried it," Paras shared.
The Green Bay Packers filed to get the play banned this offseason. The coversation was tabled at one of the early owners meetings. The debate picked back up later in the offseason but didn't garner enough support to get the play out of football.
In the immediate aftermath, many wondered if the Saints would try to utilize the play seeing as Moore called it plenty of times last year for the Eagles. While this is the case, it doesn't sound like he will be using it in New Orleans as well, unless he was just trying to keep his cards close to his vest.
The glorified quarterback sneak was made famous by the Eagles over the last few years and other teams have tried to add it to the playbook because Philadelphia is seemingly unstoppable with it. But, other teams haven't had the same level of success to this point.