ESPN Shares Prediction For Saints-Seahawks Week 3
The New Orleans Saints are 0-2 on the season so far and will look to change that on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks.
It's the Saints' first game on the road this season and it's going to be a tough one. Seattle notably is a tough environment to play in. But, the Saints are going to make some history on Sunday with Cam Jordan becoming the all-time leader in games played by a Saints player. Maybe that could give New Orleans a boost.
While this is the case, ESPN doesn't seem to have a lot of hope in New Orleans pulling out its first win of the season.
Will the Saints win their first game of the season?
"What we're hearing on the Saints: Saints QB Spencer Rattler is coming off the best game of his career, in which he threw three touchdown passes," ESPN's Katherine Terrell said. "However, Rattler is still searching for his first win and is 0-8 as a starter. This will be his fourth career road start, and he said the theme this week is "be poised in the noise," with the team acknowledging that playing in Seattle will be a challenge. To prepare, coach Kellen Moore had officials at practice again and said he planned to have speakers simulate the noise from the stadium. The Saints will also travel to Seattle early to practice there Friday...
"Stat to know: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is seeking to become the first player in franchise history with three straight games of 100-plus receiving yards to begin a season. -- ESPN Research Bold prediction: The Seahawks will sack Rattler six or more times in a win. Through two games, Seattle's pass rush has been a bright spot, ranking third in pass rush win rate (49.1 percent)."The
New Orleans' offensive line has looked better than it did last season. This would be a pretty bold prediction. The Saints have been in both of their games so far this season. It should be another close one. Will Spencer Rattler get over the hump?