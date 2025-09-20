Georgia Tech Star Guard Getting Early Saints Buzz
The New Orleans Saints have played two games so far this season.
There have been some positive takeaways and also some clear areas of growth. The Saints have made a handful of moves already this season, but mainly with the practice squad.
With each passing week, Bleacher Report’s scouting department shared a look at which position groups and prospects each team should target. For the Saints, guard was a position of focus.
It's a little early to be thinking about next year's draft
"Draft Needs: Wide Receiver. Cornerback, and Guard," Bleacher Report said. "Top G Fits on B/R Big Board. Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (unranked), Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (No. 3), Jaeden Roberts, Alabama (unranked). The Saints are pretty set at offensive tackle after using first-round picks on Taliese Fuaga and Kevlin Banks in back-to-back drafts. But they could use help at guard since Trevor Penning and Dillon Radunz are impending free agents, and Cesar Ruiz has been playing poorly to begin this season.
"To be honest, it's looking like slim pickings for this year's guard class. Auburn's Connor Lew, Alabama's Parker Brailsford and Iowa's Logan Jones are three out of the four top interior offensive linemen on B/R's big board. However, those three are natural centers that might be too light to play guard in the NFL. That makes Rutledge the top true guard in the 2026 draft class and should push him up the Saints' board. The same logic applies to Roberts, B/R's second-best player at the position."
The Saints' offensive line is trending in the right direction, but the loss of Trevor Penning so far this season certainly hasn't helped. He moved over to guard throughout the summer and there has been some high hopes for him. But, he missed the first two games of the season.
Adding a young, inexpensive talent early in the 2026 NFL Draft should be a priority. Whether the team builds around Spencer Rattler into the future or Tyler Shough or another, protecting whoever is under center should be the top goal for the team in next year's draft.