Ex-Eagles $38 Million All-Pro Could Help Fix Saints Defense
The New Orleans Saints should be looking for more ways to add depth to the secondary and there's a veteran out there who hasn't been talked about a lot, but could be an intriguing risk.
Over the last few months, there was a some chatter about the cornerback position. The Saints were linked to Asante Samuel Jr. and he's still out there on the open market. With Julian Blackmon getting hurt, there's been some buzz about the possibility of the Saints targeting a safety as well.
At this point, it's unclear what the Saints will do next. But, one guy who should be considered is former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro James Bradberry. He's a former Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro with Philadelphia in 2022. He didn't have a great 2023 season and then missed 2024 due to injury after making the Eagles' initial 53-man roster.
Should the Saints make a move?
The Eagles tried transitioning Bradberry from cornerback to safety throughout camp last year. Because of that, Bradberry should at least be looked at. He's a talented player. That's why he landed a three-year, $38 million deal with Philadelphia before the 2022 campaign.
There really hasn't been much said about Bradberry at all over the last few months after the Eagles cut ties with him. If the Saints want a cheap veteran with pedigree and upside, Bradberry could at least be worth a workout and practice squad spot. It's early enough in the season that anything could happen, but you obviously don't want to dig yourself too big of a hole to then have to try to get out of. Adding a veteran like Bradberry wouldn't be expensive and could help out either at cornerback or maybe even safety: two positions of serious question for the Saints right now.
The biggest question mark right now for the Saints moving forward is the secondary. Adding Bradberry likely wouldn't fix it all at once, but he would at least be another depth option for the team. What's the worst that could happen?
