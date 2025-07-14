Ex-Saints QB Derek Carr Opened Up About New Orleans
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr hung up his cleats and announced his retirement this offseason after plenty of speculation and rumors about his future in town.
A shoulder injury is seemingly what ended his career. It was shared that he is dealing with a serious injury that could've forced him to miss time in 2025, but instead he is going off into retirement instead.
Carr had a successful career. He played 11 seasons in the NFL and racked up four Pro Bowl nods over that span to go along with plenty of touchdowns and wins. He recently shared his top five toughest stadiums to play in and shared that the Caesars Superdome was No. 5 on the Home Grown Network.
"Number five the Superdome," Carr said. "I've been the quarterback there. I have been someone who was a quarterback for another team, playing there. And when you are a visitor in that building, it is one of the greatest atmospheres you will ever play in. It is loud, and the fans are passionate. They love their team. And they are against anyone in different colors...
"Yes we did win a game in the Superdome one time. But I remember when we came in there another time before I even was a Saint, and we could not get the ball past the 50-yard line. It was loud ... I just remember that atmosphere being awesome."
New Orleans is a tough place to play and Carr seemingly felt that before joining the franchise.
