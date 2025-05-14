Ex-Saints QB Makes Case For Competition Frontrunner
The New Orleans Saints have an intriguing, young quarterback at their disposal after taking Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
He's coming off the best season of his college career after tallying 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes, and six interceptions last year for Louisville. Shough has great size at 6’5’’
and 219 pounds and was called the most pro-ready quarterback in this draft class. That's a good thing because there's a chance that he's going to start right away rather than sitting back and learning like some of the other young quarterbacks across the league.
The Saints are having a quarterback competition and the room currently features Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers. We'll see how it all will shake out, but former Saints quarterback Chase Daniel made the case for New Orleans to start Shough right away while also analyzing film oof the young quarterback.
"The Saints have zero quarterbacks on the roster," Daniel said. "That's why I think they go with the rookie. We've got some film to show you two plays, one from a physcial standpoint and one from a mental standpoint...You've the physical for him to be able to have that big arm and then you've got the mental for him to be able to go up there under center check to a Cover-0 beater, control the offensive line with protection, and then make the throw. That's what the Saints fell in love with...
"The thing about Tyler Shough, he is Kellen Moore's guy. The other two guys on the roster, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler were not drafted by Kellen Moore. Kellen Moore hand-picked this guy. There's going to be some bumps, but I do believe he will be the Day 1 starter.