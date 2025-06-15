Ex-Saints Star Predicted To Sign $64 Million Deal
One former New Orleans Saints star is one of the most talked about guys in the National Football League this offseason.
Former Saints defense end Trey Hendrickson is a member of the Cincinnati Bengals but has been looking for a new deal. It hasn't come to fruition yet. While this is the case, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin predicted he ultimately will land a $64 million deal with Cincinnati.
"Perhaps no player-team divide is greater than the one unfolding in Cincinnati, where the Bengals' only difference-making edge rusher is on Year 2 of a seemingly unending contract dispute," Benjamin said. "Hendrickson has repeatedly gone public with his issues, accusing Bengals brass of reversing a promise to reward his elite sack production with longer-term guarantees. Do the Bengals want to fork over big bucks to an aging, expensive defender after ponying up the dough for two wide receivers this year? Probably not.
"But what else are they going to do to generate a pass rush? If they wanted to deal him for premium picks, they could've done so long ago. We anticipate another lucrative yet Band-Aid resolution. Prediction: Sits out Week 1, then signs two-year, $64 million extension with Bengals."
This is just a hypothetical prediction, but it is interesting. Hendrickson is coming off a season in which he had a league-leading 17.5 sacks. He also had 17.5 sacks in 2023. He deserves his money. Will the Bengals oblige?
