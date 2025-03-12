Ex-Saints Star Shares Heartfelt Statement After Reportedly Leaving
The New Orleans Saints have made a handful of reported additions so far this offseason.
New Orleans has done its best to minimize turnover and that has led to new deals with guys like Chase Young, Juwan Johnson, and Tyrann Mathieu. The Saints also reportedly signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.
There has been some guys who reportedly have agreed to deals elsewhere too, though. Will Harris reporteldy is joining the Washington Commanders and Paulson Adebo reportedly agreed to a deal with the New York Giants.
Adebo took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a heartfelt message thanking the Saints organization and fans.
"Extremely thankful for the last four years in New Orleans," Adebo said. "From coaches, to teammates, to the incredible fans, it has been real! I am forever grateful for the city of New Orleans and the amazing relationships that were formed!"
Adebo was selected in the third round of the 2021 National Football League Draft and spent the last four years in New Orleans. Adebo developed into a dynamic corner in New Orleans, but was forced to miss much of the 2024 season due to a leg injury. He appeared in just seven games and yet he had three interceptions.
The young corner had four interceptions in 2023 in 15 games and also three interceptions as a rookie in 2021. Adebo has 10 interceptions in just 52 games played. He was a great piece for the Saints but now the team will need to fill in for him.
