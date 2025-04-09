Ex-Saints Superstar Drawing Comparison To Potential Target
The New Orleans Saints could go in plenty of different directions with the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
If you happen to read mock drafts that are released with the Saints, the one thing you would notice is that there isn’t a consistent target. New Orleans still has a lot of holes to fill so realistically any position could make sense. Some who have been mentioned a lot when it comes to the Saints are Shedeur Sanders, Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, Ashton Jeanty, Armand Membou, Mykel Williams and Will Johnson among many others.
New Orleans clearly is in an interesting spot. McMillan specifically would be a good target. The Saints added Brandin Cooks this offseason but there is still a need for more in the receiver room.
McMillan is the top-ranked receiver in this draft class and even has drawn comparisons to former Saints superstar Michael Thomas, as shared by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
"With no receiver unquestionably tracking for the top 10 (Travis Hunter notwithstanding), several are jockeying for top position," Fowler said. " McMillan is among them, competing directly with Texas' Matthew Golden and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka. McMillan has ideal size at 6-foot-5, 212 pounds, but while a 4.48-second 40 time from his pro day is solid, he's not known for creating separation. Any Mike Evans comparisons should probably stop early. Evans' 35 1/8-inch wingspan is nearly four inches longer than that of McMillan, who is listed nearly 20 pounds lighter than Evans...
"Added an NFL offensive coach: 'I like him a lot -- he's not Randy Moss at 6-4 just running past everyone, but he catches everything around 10 yards and closer to the line of scrimmage, and he can physically get people off him to use his long arms to snag it. In a perfect world he'd be like the next Michael Thomas.'"
A receiver room featuring McMillan, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooks would be pretty strong for Derek Carr to throw to along with Juwan Johnson. All of the chatter is building toward the first night of the NFL Draft on April 24th. We’re almost there.
