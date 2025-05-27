Falcons Drama Should Have Saints Full Attention
The New Orleans Saints have had their fair share of drama this offseason.
There were rumors for months about what would happen with Derek Carr. The most obvious seemed like he would be the team's starter in 2025 or miss the season due to his shoulder injury. The answer that actually came really wasn't talked about much at all beforehand. Carr surprisingly announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of just 34 years old.
Now, the Saints' quarterback room is one of, if not the youngest in the National Football League. the Saints have 25-year-old Tyler Shough, 24-year-old Spencer Rattler, 26-year-old Jake Haener, and 23-year-old Hunter Dekkers.
Right now, it seems like Shough or Rattler will be the team's starter in Week 1, but what if the right veteran option becomes available?
The NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons are going to be an interesting team to watch in the near future because of this idea. Atlanta OTAs kicked off on Tuesday and Kirk Cousins wasn't present. There have been trade rumors all offseason.
His contract likely is too big to look into. But, if he were to get released, why not consider him? It doesn't seem likely at this point at all, but the Falcons' quarterback drama should at least have New Orleans' attention.
It'd be nice to get a guy like Cousins into the mix for a year, but no matter what the situation is worth monitoring because the Falcons are in the same division.