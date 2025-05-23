Fantasy Football Expert Reveals Saints QB Prediction
The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback competition on their hands.
Things already have started to heat up in New Orleans. Organized team activites are underway. The Saints already have held three OTA practices and both Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler have looked good.
Who will end up winning the starting job, though for the 2025 season? Will it be the 2025 second round pick? The second-year Saint? Or a wild card?
NBC Sports fantasy football expert and NFL analyst Matthew Berry touched upon this very topic on the "Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry" along with Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson Jr. Rogers predicted Shough will win the job but Berry weighed in about the possibility of an outside guy coming in and specificially talked about the Cleveland Browns as a team to watch.
"Shough," Rogers said when asked his prediction for the Saints' starter. "I think it will be Shough. The only argument that you could say is that it would be easier to start out with Rattler or Haener then pull the plug at some point to play Shough. But, Shough is a 25-going-on-26-year-old rookie. This isn't Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe where it's like 'We need time.' You have seven years of college tape, you know exactly what you took..."
Berry followed up soon after.
"I think the Browns are cutting one of those four quarterbacks," Berry said in reference to Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. "Any one of those four quarterbacks may be better than any one of those guys even though they took Shough ahead of Sanders."
It's going to be very interesting to see how this quarterback room shakes out.
