Former Saints Pro Bowler Shatters World Record: 'Relentless Challenges'
A New Orleans Saints legend set a world record this week.
According to NOLA.com’s Rashad Milligan, five-time Pro Bowler and former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham achieved a monumental rowing milestone by joining a four-person team that set a world record for traversing the Arctic Ocean in just over 10 days. Spanning 584 miles, the grueling expedition included Graham alongside teammates Andrew Tropp, Hannah Huppi, and John Huppi. Their remarkable feat shattered the previous record of 15 days, five hours, and 32 minutes set by Ocean Revival in 2023.
This team marked history as the first mixed-gender and all-American group to conquer a polar ocean. Graham became the first Black individual to complete such a crossing, while Hannah Huppi was the first American woman to achieve this feat.
Throughout the journey, the team reportedly endured relentless challenges. "It’s been pouring for 24 hours straight," Graham shared mid-expedition, per Milligan. "No sunlight for 72 hours. We’re conserving battery, and everything is soaked and freezing."
The team’s mission extended beyond personal triumph, as the group was aiming to raise funds for Covenant House New Orleans, a shelter for homeless youth, and Laureus Sport for Good New Orleans, which supports youth sports programs. On day three, per Milligan, Graham urged, "Please give what you can for the kids. We’re enduring this hardship to create opportunities for others, and we’re grateful for your support."
Graham, 38, is apparently still taking on physical challenges despite his NFL career ending in 2023. Selected at No. 95 overall by the Saints in the 2010 NFL draft, Graham tallied 719 receptions, 8,545 receiving yards, and 89 receiving touchdowns in his career. He was the NFL receiving touchdowns leader and a first-team All-Pro in 2013 in with the Saints.