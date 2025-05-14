Giants Advised Against Trading Fan-Favorite To Saints
Over the last week or so there's been plenty of speculation about who else could end up joining the New Orleans Saints.
This is, of course, in response to the team losing veteran quarterback Derek Carr to retirement. The Saints' quarterback room currently is constructed with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers. These four guys are combined to only have 15 games of NFL experience under their belts and seven total starts. Both Shough and Dekkers are rookies. Rattler has appeared in seven total NFL games -- including six starts. Haener has played in eight games -- including one start.
Much has been made about the possibility of adding another veteran to the room and one guy who has been mentioned in hypothetical mock deals left and right is former Saints fan-favorite Jameis Winston. While this is the case, The Athletic's Dan Duggan weighed in on the buzz and advised New York against such a move.
"The team picked Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft, who joins veterans Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito," Duggan said. "That crowded room has led to speculation that the Giants could trade Winston to the New Orleans Saints, who are left with three quarterbacks with seven combined career starts after the surprise retirement of veteran Derek Carr. Winston played in New Orleans from 2020 to 2023 and enjoyed the best stretch of his 10-year career in the 2021 season before tearing his ACL...
"There’s no financial impetus to trade Winston, as New York would only save $2 million in cap space this year by dealing him. Winston would likely only yield a late-round pick in return, so that wouldn’t prompt a trade, either. This is all merely speculation, as there have been no indications that the Saints are planning to trade for a veteran quarterback...If anything, Wilson could become a trade chip during the season if the Giants are struggling and/or Dart proves ready to take over sooner than expected. That would still leave Winston in the No. 2 role the team envisioned when it signed the 31-year-old for two years."
Even if Shough becomes the starter, the team could use another veteran at least as a mentor. Should the Saints give New York a call?
