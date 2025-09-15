'He's A Dog:' Saints Rookie Making Big Statement In 2 Games
The New Orleans Saints used the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft to select offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and he had a tall task ahead of him on Sunday.
New Orleans faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. Therefore, the rookie saw a lot of one of the best edge rushers in football in Nick Bosa. The five-time Pro Bowler is a tough assignment for anyone, let alone a rookie. But, Banks held his own and impressed quarterback Spencer Rattler in the process.
"He's a dog," Rattler said. "I mean, for a rookie to go head-to-head against Bosa. One of, if not the best edge rusher in the league, it's impressive. I mean, he's a handful to deal with. I thought we had a good plan, protection-wise. They're going to make some plays. They have some great players on that defense, it's a great scheme. Obviously, well-coached as well. But, Kelvin is a heck-of-a-player and I wouldn't want another guy out there. He's our guy. Him and (Taliese Fuaga) on those edges and they both did a great job.
The Saints have a potential star on their hands in Kelvin Banks Jr.
Through two games, Banks has played every one of the Saints' offensive snaps. Banks is at 146 offensive snaps on the campaign so far and has been great. He hasn't been penalized yet and held it down at the edge for the Saints' offensive line. He entered Week 2 with a 69.1 grade overall from PFF, which was good for 19th among all offensive tackles in football. He also had a 74.4 pass-blocking grade so far in his young career.
All in all, the Saints rookie has been impressive to begin his career. Two games is a very small sample size, but it does look like the Saints have found something in Bank and could have the two offensive tackle positions secured for the next few years at the very least. Thats aggressive, but is reflective of how Banks has performed so far.
