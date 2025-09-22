How Saints Can Turn Things Around Before Week 4
The New Orleans Saints have had a brutal start to the 2025 National Football League season.
There was some hope heading into the season with the Kellen Moore era beginning, but the Saints are now 0-3 through three weeks. What's important to note is that there are 14 games left for the Saints. It's too early to throw the season away. This team has enough time to turn things around. Right now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only team in the division above .500. The Buccaneers are 3-0 and both the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are both 1-2. That's why the Saints shouldn't give up hope. A few wins would put them right in the mix, especially because the Buccaneers are facing the Philadelphia Eagles Week 4.
The Saints had their worst game of the season Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, but lost two separate one-score games to begin the season. New Orleans just had to get over that hump and the conversation will change.
So, how can the team do so?
Here are three ways the Saints could turn things around before Week 4:
The Saints can turn things around Week 4
Implement Alvin Kamara into the passing game
Kamara has been known throughout his career as one of the best receiving backs in the league and one of the best overall in NFL history. Despite this, he has nine catches for 47 yards so far this season. He had two catches Week 1, six catches Week 2, and one catch Week 3. That needs to change if the Saints' offense wants to turn things around quickly. He's the best weapon the team has, the Saints just need to unlock him.
Figure out CB No. 2 and stick with
Whether that means someone on the roster or signing an available free agent, like Stephon Gilmore, the Saints need to work out the cornerback spot opposite of Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Saints shifted some things around Week 3 but need to fully sort out the spot. With the question marks around it, it would make sense to add an external piece. Gilmore would be the best option.
Sort out the offensive line
The offensive line is supposed to be a strength for the Saints, but injuries have changed that. Trevor Penning was finally active Week 3, but didn't get into the game. Get him right this week in practice and see if he can help. The Saints have to obviously get Taliese Fuaga back to fully be at full strength. But, the Saints won't be able to get the offense going if the line is tattered.
