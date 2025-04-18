Saints News Network

Saints Buzz Continuing Around Polarizing Prospect

Who is going to be on the way to New Orleans next week?

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as the head coach and he addresses the media at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
There arguably isn't a more interesting pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft than the New Orleans Saints at No. 9.

The reason for this is the fact that there really is no way to know at all what the team is going to do. The Saints have a clear need at quarterback now due to Derek Carr's injury but that's not all the team needs. There are non-quarterback holes on the offense that could be plugged with that No. 9 and also plenty of high-end defensive talent who will be available.

Plus, it's Kellen Moore's first draft as the head coach of the Saints so that's another variable that makes it hard to predict.

Mock drafts pop up every day and there are teams ahead of the Saints that consistently are mentioned with the same players. That isn't necessarily the case with New Orleans because it really is up in the air who it is going to take -- at least on the outside looking in. Maybe the Saints front office knows exactly what they are going to do but haven't let on.

One surprising prediction that was made this week by Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher is that New Orleans will select Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss at No. 9.

"No. 9. New Orleans Saints: QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss," Ploucher said. "News broke this past week that starting quarterback Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that might require surgery, leaving his 2025 status up in the air. In turn, the Saints decide to get younger at the position by drafting Jaxson Dart.

"Much like Carr, Dart excels at throwing deep. He tossed 17 touchdown passes on deep passes (20-plus yards downfield) and posted a 92.6 PFF passing grade on deep throws in 2024."

The Saints have a clear need at quarterback and Dart is one of the top prospects in the class. This feels like a reach, though, right? His projections have bounced around all over the place ranging from an early first-round pick to maybe even late in the second round. Using the No. 9 pick on Dart would be pretty surprising, unless the Saints just really love him.

Maybe some sort of trade down situation or maybe trading back into the first round would make more sense for him. While this is the case, who really knows what is going to happen? The Saints are pretty unpredictable right now.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

