Shedeur Sanders Alleged Controversy: Were Saints Involved?
The 2025 National Football League Draft came and went this offseason and certainly had a flare for the dramatic.
The most talked about prospect in the entire league was former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. There was a time in which it seemed like Sanders was going to go early in the first round. There was speculation about Sanders potentially being selected in the first few picks, there was even some noise out there connecting him to the New Orleans Saints.
While this is the case, New Orleans passed on him at No. 9 and selected Kelvin Banks Jr. The Saints followed up by selecting Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders dropped and didn't get picked up until the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.
It was pretty surprising to see Sanders fall that far. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson made headlines this week while joining the “Roggin and Rodney Show” on AM 570 LA Sports as he said that heard that the league told teams not to draft Sanders.
Were the Saints involved in a controversy involving Shedeur Sanders?
"I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that’s in the NFL that the NFL told (teams) don’t draft him, do not draft him,” Dickerson said. “We’re going to make an example out of him. And this came from a very good source, a very good source...
"He said that – I won’t say who – somebody called the Cleveland Browns and said ‘don’t do that, draft him. Because they weren’t going to draft him either… They were forced into drafting him because somebody made a call to them."
Dickerson made these comments this week and as of writing, there hasn't been a response from the league. This seems a little out there. There was some drama with Sanders throughout the draft process about his interviews and other things like that, but enough for the NFL to not want a Hall of Famer's son to get drafted? Especially one who brings as much publicity as Sanders? That doesn't sound too likely, but crazier things have happened.