It's Time For Saints To Reunite With Veteran RB After Losing Kendre Miller
The New Orleans Saints got some brutal news on Monday.
Saints running back Kendre Miller reportedly will miss the rest of the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: Saints RB Kendre Miller tore his ACL on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season," Schultz said. "A tough blow for Miller, who was starting to carve out a role in the offense with 193 rushing yards and 1 TD on the year."
With Miller now set to miss the 2025 season, the Saints have a need at running back and one clear and obvious option who remains available is old friend Jamaal Williams.
The Saints should bring back Jamaal Williams
Saints fans will remember Williams as he spent the last two seasons in New Orleans. Over that stretch, he appeared in 27 games and tallied 470 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a depth role behind Alvin Kamara. New Orleans signed Williams after a huge 2022 season with the Detroit Lions in which he racked up 1,066 rushing yards and a league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns.
He didn't tally less than 460 rushing yards in a season across his first six seasons before joining the Saints in 2023. In 2023, Williams had 306 rushing yards in 13 games. He followed up with 164 rushing yards in 14 games played.
Those aren't eye-popping numbers by any means, but he's out there for the taking now and the Saints have a clear need now with Miller out for the season. Outside of Williams, two other options out there for the taking in free agency are Zack Moss and D'Onta Foreman. Williams arguably would be the best option for the Saints because he already has experience playing for the organization in an offense with Kamara. New Orleans also has rookie Devin Neal, but adding a veteran into the room, like Williams wouldn't hurt for depth purposes.
Losing Miller is brutal. He was off to the best start to a season in his career so far. Now, the Saints need to find a way to fill in for him.
