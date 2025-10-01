Saints Close To Getting X-Factor Taysom Hill Back
The New Orleans Saints have been missing one of the biggest pieces of their offense to begin the season so far in Taysom Hill.
He does a little bit of everything. When he's on the field, defenses have to worry about him in the receiving game, running game, and even the passing game. So, losing a player like that to begin the season does make things tricky. But, he's working his way back.
Last year, Hill played in just eight games, but was productive before getting hurt. He had 278 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 23 catches, and 187 receiving yards. He actually was on pace for his highest total yards from scrimmage before going down for the season. Hill returned to the practice field on Wednesday and Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football noted that he was seen mainly with the quarterbacks but also the tight ends.
The Saints got some good news Wednesday
"Saints Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau were back participating in Wednesday’s practice as promised. So was DT John Ridgeway, who’s on IR," Triplett said. "TE Juwan Johnson, G Trevor Penning watched from side. Didn’t see DE Chase Young, G Cesar Ruiz, G Dillon Radunz. Taysom Hill worked primarily with QBs but also with TEs, both throwing and catching passes during individual drills we saw during portion of Saints practice open to media Wednesday. Hill has primarily been in QB room while spending this entire offseason on the PUP list."
Whenever Hill can return for a game, that will be a game-changer. For this Saints offense, they have gottten some solid production from the tight end room with Juwan Johnson, but the offense needs a spark and that's what Hill provides. Through four games, the Saints have just two rushing touchdowns. Last year, Hill had six himself in eight games. Hill's presence alone makes defenses have to prepare for him which then will make things easier for Spencer Rattler because of the fact that he'll have another weapon at his disposal. All in all, a positve step for a New Orleans team that needs one.
